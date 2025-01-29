Garmin users say smartwatches have stopped working

+ ↺ − 16 px

Smartwatch firm Garmin is facing a backlash after customers around the world complained their devices were not working, News.az reports citing BBC.

Some users reported seeing a blue triangle when they tried to turn on their watch, while others were stuck on its start-up screen.Garmin's Fenix 8 smartwatches, which retail for just under £1,000 ($1,200), are some of the devices to have issues - however not all watches are affected by the outage.The firm told the BBC it was aware of the problem, and suggested users reset their devices - adding it would "provide more information on a permanent fix when available".Customers have taken to social media to express their frustration at their smartwatches not working properly and what many see as the company's slow response.Garmin has offered a potential solution to the problem, involving resetting the device and connecting to a Garmin app.But it concedes that this alone may not solve the problem, and in that case it is advising people to factory reset their device.Some people on social media have claimed that even after a factory reset, they are unable to get their smartwatch to function properly."Their instructions don't fix it and Garmin are silent," one person said in a post on X.And Absolute Radio DJ Leona Graham is one of the people to share their frustrations online, along with footage of the blue triangle.According to Garmin's website, the issues are affecting the following devices:Approach WatchEdge Cycling ComputersEpix WatchFenix WatchForerunner WatchInstinct Series WatchVivoactive 4 and 5Venu 3 and 3SThe firm has yet to give a reason for the issues, though some experts have speculated it is a result of the device being unable to communicate with GPS properly due to a bad update.And despite its update to its support page, a lack of communication on social media has landed Garmin in hot water with its users."You should really prioritize your current customers and the ongoing issue with many watches," said one person, while another called it "unbelievable" that the firm had not yet outlined the cause of the issue."Stop burying your heads in the sand, these watches don't come cheap," they said on Wednesday morning.

News.Az