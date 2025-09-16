Gas leak at Sydney restaurant causes one death, six hospitalizations

A gas leak at a restaurant in northwest Sydney on Tuesday morning has resulted in one person’s death and left six others hospitalized, including five police officers.

A police statement said that emergency services responded to reports of the gas leak at a restaurant in Riverstone, 38 km northwest of central Sydney, at around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One person was confirmed deceased at the scene, police said.

Five police officers and one member of the public were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that it is suspected that the gas was carbon monoxide.

The ABC reported that hazardous material firefighters were deployed to the scene to investigate the source of the leak and that specialist doctors, intensive care paramedics and a helicopter were called in to treat patients.

