Gas prices in Europe exceed $1,050 per cubic meters
- 23 Feb 2022 19:06
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 170825
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/gas-prices-in-europe-exceed-1050-per-cubic-meters Copied
Gas prices in Europe exceeded $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters on Wednesday, according to London’s ICE, News.Az reports citing TASS.
The price of March futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $1,050.4 per 1,000 cubic meters or 89.9 euro per MWh.
The overall increase in the gas price since the beginning of the day was nearly 12.7%.