Yandex metrika counter

Gas prices in Europe exceed $1,050 per cubic meters

  • Economics
  • Share
Gas prices in Europe exceed $1,050 per cubic meters

Gas prices in Europe exceeded $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters on Wednesday, according to London’s ICE, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

The price of March futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $1,050.4 per 1,000 cubic meters or 89.9 euro per MWh.

The overall increase in the gas price since the beginning of the day was nearly 12.7%.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      