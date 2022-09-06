Gas prices in Europe fall below $2,250

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of gas in Europe fell below $2,250 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to London’s ICE, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The price of September futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands declined to $2,216 per 1,000 cubic meters or 124.9 euro per MWh (based on the current euro/dollar exchange rate, ICE prices are shown in euros per MWh).

Earlier, the spot gas price in Europe surpassed $3,500 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since the beginning of March, in anticipation of the suspension of supplies via Nord Stream for three days from August 31 due to repairs of the only gas compressor unit remaining in operation. In turn, Gazprom did not rule out that gas prices in Europe in winter could rise above the record-breaking $4,000 per 1,000 cubic meters.

News.Az