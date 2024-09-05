Gaza ceasefire depends both on HAMAS, Israel — Blinken

+ ↺ − 16 px

Achieving the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip depends both on Palestine’s radical movement HAMAS and the Israeli government, and the United States hopes to get their response in coming days, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, News.Az reports.

."So at this point, it seems to me that it’s really incumbent on both parties to get to yes on these remaining issues. And we’re in very active discussions with - first of all with our partners in this effort, Egypt and Qatar," he told reporters during a visit to Haiti. "And I expect in the coming days we will share with Israel, and they’ll share with Hamas, our thoughts, the three of us, on exactly how to resolve the remaining outstanding questions."Earlier, the top US diplomat said that the possibility of a ceasefire deal depended mostly on HAMAS and the head of its Political Bureau Yahya Saria.On August 15-16, Doha hosted a new round of consultations aimed at reaching an agreement on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and the implementation of a ceasefire there. The leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States said in their joint statement after the talks that the negotiations had been held in a positive atmosphere.The next round of talks was held in the Egyptian capital on August 25. The Israeli delegation arrived in the Egyptian capital led by Mossad director David Barnea. Hamas Spokesman Izzat al-Risheq said that the movement’s delegation left Cairo after a meeting with the mediators from Egypt and Qatar. According to him, Hamas insisted that Israel fulfill the terms the movement agreed to on July 2. On August 28, mediating working groups reconvened in Doha.On September 2, Axios reported citing the US Administration that US President Joe Biden intends to present the final version of the ceasefire deal in the upcoming days. It is expected that Israel and Hamas will have one week to provide their responses to the new US proposal.

News.Az