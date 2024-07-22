Gaza death toll exceeds 39,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 39 thousand 6 people have lost their lives as a result of the attacks since 7 October.

The ministry reported that at least 23 people have been killed in the last 24 hours and 89,818 people have been injured in the Gaza Strip since 7 October.On the other hand, the Israeli army ordered Palestinians to evacuate the eastern neighbourhoods of Khan Younis, especially the al-Mawasi area, claiming ‘significant terrorist activities and rocket fire’ against Israel.The UN Office for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced in a statement on X that one of its convoys travelling to Gaza as part of a ‘coordinated and approved’ mission was attacked on Sunday by ‘heavy fire’ from the Israeli army.According to the UNWRA, one of the vehicles, clearly labelled UN, was hit by five bullets and had to withdraw from the convoy. UNRWA pointed out that the convoy was at an Israeli army checkpoint when it was attacked.

