Gaza death toll passes over 65,400

At least 65,419 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war on theGaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said that 37 bodies, including four retrieved from under the rubble, were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 175 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 167,160 in the Israeli offensive, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that five Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,531, with over 18,531 others wounded since May 27.

