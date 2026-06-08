Qatar PM, Iran FM discuss Lebanon, regional escalation

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Qatar’s prime minister and Iran’s foreign minister held a telephone conversation to discuss the ongoing conflict in Lebanon and efforts to prevent further escalation across the region, according to a statement issued by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

During the call, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani emphasized to Abbas Araghchi the importance of reaching an agreement that would secure lasting peace and stability in the region, the statement said.

News.Az