Gazprom Armenia fined 10m drams by public services watchdog

Gazprom Armenia has been fined 10,000,000 drams by Armenia's public services watchdog for violations of gas distribution requirements, Armenpress.am reports.

The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia (PSRC) said it conducted monitoring at Gazprom Armenia to validate the company’s report submitted in regard to a process of a new connection from February 28 to March 6.

The PSCR said in a news release on June 5 that it concluded that in certain cases the company has not adhered to gas distribution and usage rules, as well as distribution license requirements, leading to the violation of rights of a group of consumers and obstructing the commission’s activities.

In another unrelated decision, the PSCR has warned the Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC in regard to violating procurement procedures in a reconstruction process in Tashir.

