Gazprom delivers second LNG cargo to China

The cargo was shipped by Russian energy giant Gazprom from the Portovaya LNG facility in the Baltic Sea and delivered to China’s Beihai LNG terminal this week, data from LSEG showed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The delivery marks the second post-sanctions shipment from the plant to China. The facility, which has a production capacity of around 1.5 million tons of LNG per year, began operations in 2022.

The shipment was transported by the gas carrier Valera, which loaded the cargo in late January before completing its journey to China on Wednesday.

Portovaya’s operations have been affected by additional U.S. sanctions imposed in 2025 targeting Russia’s energy exports following the war in Ukraine. The measures aim to curb Moscow’s ability to generate revenue from LNG trade.

Despite these restrictions, exports from the plant have continued in limited volumes. The first post-hiatus cargo was delivered to China’s Beihai terminal in December, while other shipments have also been directed to Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.

The Beihai LNG terminal has also received shipments from other Russian sanctioned projects, including Arctic LNG-2, underscoring China’s continued role as a key destination for Russian energy exports.

Before sanctions tightened, Portovaya regularly supplied LNG to markets including Turkiye, Greece, Spain, and Italy. However, its export routes have since shifted significantly toward fewer destinations, with China emerging as a major recipient.

The latest shipment highlights the evolving global energy trade landscape, where sanctioned supply chains are increasingly being redirected toward Asia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.