Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 40.5 mln cubic meters

Gazprom supplied gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 40.5 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 40.5 mln cubic meters as of January 7. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," a Gazprom representative told reporters.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

