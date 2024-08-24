Gazprom set new record of gas supplies to Russian consumers for August

Gazprom set a new historic record of gas deliveries for domestic consumers in August, the gas holding said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"The record was registered on August 22 and totaled 700.4 mln cubic meters of gas. This maximum of August coincides with the absolute summer record of daily deliveries set on July 17, 2024," the company said.

News.Az