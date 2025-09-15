GCC urges activation of joint defense mechanism after Israeli attack on Doha

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders called for an urgent meeting of the GCC’s Joint Defense Council to discuss the next steps following last week’s Israeli strike in Doha, which targeted Hamas officials, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a joint statement, the GCC members said the meeting will be held in Doha on a date yet to be announced and would look at activating the council’s joint defense mechanism in response to the attack.

News.Az