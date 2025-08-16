Qatar, Arab States, OIC condemn Netanyahu’s ‘greater Israel’ remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar said on Saturday that it, along with 31 Arab and Islamic countries, the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments about establishing a so-called “Greater Israel.”

In a statement posted on X, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Netanyahu’s remarks “represent a gross disregard and a blatant and dangerous violation of the rules of international law and the foundations of stable international relations,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The condemnation underscores a rare moment of unity among Arab and Islamic countries, who warned that such rhetoric threatens regional stability and undermines efforts toward a two-state solution.

News.Az