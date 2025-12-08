GECO, UK’s Xlinks ink MoU on submarine cable projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO) and the UK-based Xlinks signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The MoU, signed by GECO General Director Farhad Mammadov and Xlinks Executive Director James Humphrey, sets a framework for cooperation on submarine cable projects and related infrastructure, as well as information sharing and technical assessments, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

The agreement does not impose legal obligations, and GECO is currently in negotiations with potential partners following the completion of the Green Energy Corridor feasibility study.

GECO is a joint venture established by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary to implement agreements on developing and transmitting green energy. Xlinks specializes in major renewable energy and long-distance electricity transmission projects, including the 720 km North Sea Link between the UK and Norway and the 765 km Viking Link between the UK and Denmark, both with transmission capacities of 1.4 GW.

Before the signing ceremony, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld.

The discussions focused on expanding the long-term energy partnership to include green energy, the Caspian–Black Sea–European Green Energy Corridor, and the use of innovative technologies.

News.Az