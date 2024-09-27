Georgia allows the revision of relations with the US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia may reconsider its relations with the United States if Washington does not change its policy towards Tbilisi, said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, News.Az reports citing Vedomosti .

"We say that relations should not continue like this. Otherwise, we will have to reconsider the existing status quo. This is our clear position. Everything depends on the American side," he said.Relations between Tbilisi and Washington worsened after the Georgian parliament adopted a law on foreign agents in May. A number of American and European politicians spoke out against the initiative, as they believed it could limit freedom of expression and hinder independent media organizations.During the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, the administration of US President Joe Biden even withdrew an invitation to Kobakhidze to a reception that Biden hosts annually as part of the event. The reason for excluding Kobakhidze from the list of invitees was “anti-democratic actions, disinformation and negative rhetoric against the United States and the West” by the Georgian government, the US Embassy in Georgia reported.

