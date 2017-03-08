Georgia and Greece agree to develop cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Foreign Ministers of Georgia and Greece discussed "increasing bilateral relations” between the two nations.

Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze met with the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, who is visiting Tbilisi today on his first ever official state visit to the country, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The PM’s press office announced that Georgia-Greece relations are advancing to a level of strategic partnership. The office also noted that the pair discussed the possibility of introducing ferry traffic between Georgian and Greek ports, Agenda.ge reported.

Kotzias is also expected to meet with the Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and President Giorgi Margvelashvili, the head of the parliament Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as the Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II

