Azerbaijan imports products from Armenia for first time

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Azerbaijan has begun importing products from Armenia, marking a notable development in trade relations between the two countries.

In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $5.76 million to Armenia. Over the same period, imports from Armenia to Azerbaijan totaled just $960, reflecting a highly uneven but newly emerging trade flow, News.Az reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

The report also noted that Azerbaijan began exporting petroleum products to Armenia last year, signaling the gradual expansion of economic exchanges between the two countries.

News.Az