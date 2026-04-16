YouTube updates settings for Shorts screen time

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YouTube has introduced a new time management feature that allows users to effectively turn off Shorts by setting a zero-minute limit, removing the short-form video feed from the app on both Android and iOS.

The update expands on a Shorts timer first announced in October, when the lowest available limit was 15 minutes, News.Az reports, citing The Verge.

The feature was later extended in January with parental controls, including an option for a zero-minute setting that was initially labeled as “coming soon.”

According to YouTube spokesperson Makenzie Spiller, the zero-minute option is now live for parents and is currently rolling out to all users, including those with standard adult accounts.

The tool allows users to reduce or eliminate time spent on Shorts. Once the limit is reached, the Shorts feed disappears and is replaced by a notification stating that the user has reached their Shorts feed limit. In tests, the restriction also removes Shorts from the Home screen, effectively eliminating the feature when set to zero.

To activate the setting, users can go to the YouTube app settings, select “Time management,” enable the Shorts feed limit, and choose a desired time duration, including zero minutes.

News.Az