EasyJet hit by rising fuel costs, legal bills

The airline said it now forecasts a loss of between £540 million and £560 million ($733.3 million–$760.5 million), compared with a £394 million loss reported in the same period a year earlier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

EasyJet linked the worsening outlook to surging jet fuel prices, which have climbed sharply amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, disrupting global aviation markets and increasing operational costs across the industry.

The company also reported around £25 million in additional fuel expenses in March alone, alongside £30 million in extra costs related to legal provisions.

Rising fuel prices have forced airlines to reassess growth plans, increase fares, and adjust financial forecasts as volatility continues to impact the sector.