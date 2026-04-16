France releases oil tanker linked to Russia

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France has released an oil tanker that was previously seized in March after the vessel’s owner paid a financial penalty, according to authorities.

The Mozambique-flagged tanker Deyna left French territorial waters after being held by the French Navy, which had boarded the ship on March 20 with support from British allies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

French President Emmanuel Macron had previously described the vessel as part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” a network of ships allegedly used to continue exporting oil despite Western sanctions.

The French Mediterranean prefecture and the Marseille prosecutor’s office did not disclose the amount of the fine paid by the ship’s owner.

Officials have not provided additional details about the case or the ship’s current operations following its release.

News.Az