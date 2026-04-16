HondaJet veers off runway at Narita Airport - VIDEO

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A small business jet veered off the runway after landing at Narita Airport on Thursday afternoon and came to a stop on nearby grass, airport officials said.

The aircraft, identified as a HondaJet, had departed from Shizuoka Airport and landed at Narita around 1 p.m. local time when it left the runway during landing. Three people were on board, and no injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency responders deployed 19 fire engines to the scene, but no fire occurred.

Following the incident, Narita Airport authorities closed one of its two runways at 1:01 p.m. for safety inspections and recovery operations. The aircraft remained on the grass hours after the incident, and there is currently no timeline for reopening the affected runway.

The second runway continues to operate normally, and no major disruptions to airport traffic have been reported so far.

News.Az