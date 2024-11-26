Georgia-Azerbaijan-Turkiye trilateral cooperation format will remain crucial: FM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia will continue its multifaceted cooperation with Azerbaijan and Turkey, strategic partnership relations, and projects of regional and global importance, the new Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili during her speech in parliament, News.az reports citing Georgian media.

"The trilateral cooperation platform between Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey will remain an important regional format," the minister stressed.Maka Bochorishvili noted that Georgia will pursue a balanced neighborhood policy in the coming years and pursue a foreign policy based on the principles of promoting peace and stability in the region. He added that Georgia will promote dialogue and constructive cooperation between neighboring countries, which is in the interests of the entire region.Bochorishvili stressed that strengthening peace and stability is essential for fully utilizing the unique potential of the region.

