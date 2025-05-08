Georgia civil rights committee member resigns following homicide charge
A member of Georgia's advisory committee for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has resigned following the revelation of charges against him related to a fatal hit-and-run incident.
DeAndre Pickett, who was first appointed in 2020, was charged with vehicular homicide and hit and run in August 2024, court records show. He posted a $50,000 bond two days after his arrest and then appeared to have resumed his official duties, News.Az reports citing The Independent.
Joseph Banks III died in the crash, Fox5 reported. Now, the victim’s family is speaking out.
"He hit a human being and did not stop," Latoya Banks, the victim’s sister, told the outlet. "Joseph was crossing the street and a vehicle struck and hit him, and he died on impact.
Pickett was appointed to another term as recently as March, records show.