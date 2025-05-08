Georgia civil rights committee member resigns following homicide charge

+ ↺ − 16 px

A member of Georgia's advisory committee for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has resigned following the revelation of charges against him related to a fatal hit-and-run incident.

DeAndre Pickett, who was first appointed in 2020, was charged with vehicular homicide and hit and run in August 2024, court records show. He posted a $50,000 bond two days after his arrest and then appeared to have resumed his official duties, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

Joseph Banks III died in the crash, Fox5 reported. Now, the victim’s family is speaking out.

"He hit a human being and did not stop," Latoya Banks, the victim’s sister, told the outlet. "Joseph was crossing the street and a vehicle struck and hit him, and he died on impact.

Pickett was appointed to another term as recently as March, records show.

"I was like, you know what? Let me just Google him," she told Fox5. "That's when everything popped up, his credentials. He was just appointed to his second term for the U.S. Commission of Civil Rights. I was shocked.” The commission is made up of eight commissioners, four of whom are appointed by the president and four by Congress. Each state has an advisory committee, which is approved by the eight commissioners. Each advisory committee member has a four-year term. After his reappointment, Pickett wrote in a post on LinkedIn: “This appointment is incredibly meaningful to me. As someone who understands the challenges faced by communities that are often overlooked and underestimated, I am eager to contribute to shaping policies that reflect our true realities, uphold our rights, and honor the dignity of every Georgian.” Banks objected to his role on a commission advocating for civil rights. "You're fighting for civil rights or you're empowering the youth. You're a mentor, you know, all of these great things, to the public or on paper or whatever. But he killed a human being," she said. A spokesperson for the commission confirmed to the outlet that he resigned after being asked about the allegations.

News.Az