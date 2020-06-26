Georgia delays reopening of borders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia postponed the resumption of regular international flights by July 31, Georgian Civil Aviation Agency informed.

The airlines have already been notified of the decision.

Recently, Georgia had fruitful talks with partner countries, Israel, and various European Union members to recommence tourism. However, those countries have canceled the reopening of borders to tourists due to the epidemiological situation.

Earlier, Tbilisi announced it would receive international tourists from July 1.

So far, the country has detected a total of 917 cases and 14 related deaths.

