Georgian PM links US congressman and opposition to 'deep state' over anti-China bill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has accused US Congressman Joe Wilson and Georgia's opposition of acting on instructions from the same external centre, escalating a war of words over the recently approved Countering China's Control of the Caucasus Act.

Speaking during an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kobakhidze criticised the legislation introduced by Wilson and passed by the US House of Representatives on 8 June. The bill calls for greater scrutiny of Russian and Chinese influence in Georgia and requires the US administration to assess the future of its support for Tbilisi, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

"The National Movement party and Joe Wilson have the same patron. They are managed from the same centre and receive instructions from the same people," Kobakhidze said.

"Ultimately, this is the influence that we call the 'global war party', while in the United States it is referred to as the 'deep state'."

The Georgian prime minister described the logic behind the bill as contradictory, arguing that Washington is itself seeking to deepen economic ties with China while criticising Tbilisi for maintaining relations with Beijing.

"There is only one reason for this inconsistency — he [Joe Wilson] receives orders and instructions directed against the interests of our people," Kobakhidze said. "As before, Joe Wilson's statements have not had any particular significance, and they will not have any in the future."

According to News Georgia, the latest controversy follows the publication of a letter by Georgian philosopher and publicist Zaza Shatirishvili, a prominent pro-government commentator often described by opposition figures as an ideological ally of Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.

In the letter, circulated by pro-government media outlets, Shatirishvili argued that the real aim of Washington and the Georgian opposition was not to protect the region from external threats but to undermine the strategic partnership between Georgia and China and weaken the country's economic independence.

Referring sarcastically to what he called an alliance of "Joe, Gigi, Giga and Zura" — a reference to Wilson and opposition politicians — Shatirishvili said the fate of the bill would show whether the administration of US President Donald Trump is genuinely independent.

"It will become obvious that both the new administration and Congress are controlled by the deep state, and that Donald Trump is just as much its puppet as Macron or Merz," Shatirishvili wrote.

"Donald Trump is not an independent figure, and he and his administration serve the deep state in the same way as their predecessors. Therefore, Georgia, society and the ruling team must be prepared for anything, including another blow."

The Countering China's Control of the Caucasus Act requires the US State Department, in coordination with intelligence and defence agencies, to submit a classified report to Congress within 180 days examining Russian and Chinese intelligence activity and influence in Georgia. The legislation also calls for an assessment of whether the United States should continue investing in its partnership with Georgia and related projects.

Wilson has also proposed similar provisions for inclusion in the US defence budget for fiscal year 2027.

News.Az