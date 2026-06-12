Iran-linked hackers claim breach of California water systems

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The Iran-linked hacker group Handala claimed on Thursday that it had breached water infrastructure systems in California, saying the action was carried out in response to what it described as a U.S. attack on Iranian civilians and water facilities, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

In a statement, the group said it had gained access to systems associated with California’s water infrastructure but intentionally avoided disrupting water supplies to American cities.

It described the operation as a “warning” to Washington.

Handala further warned that any action against Iran would be met with reciprocal measures targeting critical infrastructure.

The group also released screenshots that it said showed access to a network management interface displaying sites in several California cities, including Bakersfield, Chico, Salinas, and Stockton.

However, the images do not independently verify Handala’s claim that it breached California water infrastructure or that it had the capability to disrupt water services.

News.Az