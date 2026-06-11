Georgian PM begins first official visit to Kyrgyzstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov, according to the Georgian government administration and the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

An official welcoming ceremony for the Georgian prime minister is scheduled to take place at the presidential palace in Bishkek, where Kobakhidze will be received by President Japarov, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

The two leaders are expected to hold talks involving members of their respective governments. Following the negotiations, the sides are expected to sign a package of bilateral documents aimed at expanding cooperation between Georgia and Kyrgyzstan.

Kobakhidze and Japarov will also deliver joint statements to the media after the talks, according to official press services.

The Georgian delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Davit Songulashvili, and Head of the Government Administration Levan Zhorzholiani.

The Kyrgyz presidential administration noted that this is the first official visit by a Georgian prime minister to Kyrgyzstan since diplomatic relations were established between Tbilisi and Bishkek.

News.Az