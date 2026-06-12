Georgia, Kyrgyzstan sign cooperation agreements on transport, education, nuclear safety

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Georgia and Kyrgyzstan have signed nearly a dozen agreements and memorandums of cooperation covering areas ranging from transport and trade to education, veterinary services and nuclear safety during Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's official visit to Bishkek.

The documents were signed as part of talks between Kobakhidze and Kyrgyz officials aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across a broad range of sectors, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

Among the key agreements are plans to explore the launch of direct flights between the two countries, strengthen cooperation in transport and logistics, and expand economic and public administration ties.

Education featured prominently in the package of agreements, with the two sides pledging to promote exchanges of students, teachers and researchers, as well as develop joint programmes between universities and schools.

One of the more notable areas of cooperation concerns radiation and nuclear safety. The two countries agreed to exchange expertise on the control of hazardous materials, specialist training and emergency response measures.

The sides also signed agreements in the field of veterinary cooperation, focusing on animal disease control and the safety of animal products, an area closely linked to agricultural trade.

Additional agreements cover justice and digital governance, with the two countries planning to share experience in public services, penitentiary administration and probation systems.

"They have achieved very good results in the area of so-called debureaucratisation and digital transformation. Their experience in this regard will be very interesting for us," Georgian Justice Minister Paata Salia said.

"At the same time, they are interested in our experience in developing Public Service Halls," he added, noting that working groups would be established to facilitate the exchange of expertise.

Sectoral ministers also signed cooperation programmes in sports, state property management and a plan for cooperation between the two countries' foreign ministries for 2027–2028.

Officials from both countries said the agreements are intended to deepen the strategic partnership and elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

News.Az