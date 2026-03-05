Georgia expresses concern over Iran’s drone attacks on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili expressed concern over Iran’s recent drone attacks targeting Azerbaijan during a phone call with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The ministers discussed the situation caused by Iran’s strikes on Nakhchivan, which damaged the international airport terminal and injured civilians. One drone reportedly fell near a school in the village of Shekerabad, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that the attacks violate international law and escalate tensions in the region. He called on Iran to clarify the incident promptly, provide explanations, and take urgent measures to prevent future attacks.

Georgia’s foreign minister highlighted the importance of maintaining stability and security in the region. The two ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az