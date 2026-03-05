Azerbaijani FM: Iran drone attack risks escalating tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov says recent drone attacks launched from Iranian territory against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic risk escalating tensions across the region.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov discussed the situation during a phone call on March 5 with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the conversation, both sides expressed concern over the drone strikes that targeted Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region. Bayramov briefed his Uzbek counterpart on the details of the incident and Azerbaijan’s response.

The Azerbaijani minister stressed that the attack on the country’s territory constitutes a violation of international law and its fundamental principles.

Bayramov also emphasized that Azerbaijan expects Iran to clarify the circumstances of the incident, provide an official explanation, and take urgent measures to prevent similar attacks from happening again.

The drone attacks earlier targeted areas in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, including civilian infrastructure, raising concerns about security and stability in the region.

News.Az