Georgia, France explore opportunities to boost economic cooperation

Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, met with France’s newly-appointed ambassador to Georgia Olivier Courteaud to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Kvrivishvili congratulated the ambassador on the start of his diplomatic mission and wished him success in his role, News.Az reports citing local media.

The discussion focused on deepening existing bilateral economic relations and enhancing productive collaboration. Both sides emphasized the importance of closer ties between business communities and the promotion of investment.

French companies have shown strong interest in entering the Georgian market, particularly in sectors such as transport infrastructure, tourism, civil aviation, and other areas.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing their readiness to actively pursue initiatives aimed at further deepening Georgia-France economic relations.

News.Az