Georgia holding municipal elections

Georgia is holding municipal elections today.

Voters will elect 2,068 members of 64 city councils and 64 mayors, according to agenda.ge.

They will receive three different ballot papers at the polling station.

Some 43 political parties have been registered for the October 2 elections.

A total of 3,743 polling stations have been established in 73 election constituencies (including nine polling stations in prisons and 70 special polling stations for the individuals who are in self-isolation because of coronavirus).

As many as 21,483 representatives from parties, 31,310 observers from 100 local organizations and 1,024 foreign observers from 52 international organizations will monitor the race.

Some 2,927 representatives of 109 media outlets have been registered to cover the race.

As many as 3,497,345 individuals are eligible to vote in the elections.

News.Az

