Georgia holds NATO-Georgia 2025 exercises with Azerbaijan involved

+ ↺ − 16 px

The NATO-Georgia 2025 joint exercises have officially begun in Georgia, according to the Georgian Ministry of Defense.

The opening ceremony was held at the Joint Training and Evaluation Center in Krtsanisi, marking the start of this significant multinational event. Military personnel from 17 countries, including Azerbaijan, are actively participating in the exercises, News.Az reports citing local media.

The primary objective of the exercises is to enhance the readiness of multinational units for planning and executing crisis response operations, based on a NATO-developed scenario.

As part of the exercises, the preparedness of various units will be assessed, including the Special Operations Battalion, Military Police Battalion, Explosive Ordnance Disposal units, Military Medical Company, and forces under the 1st Infantry Brigade.

Additionally, the exercises promote collaboration in six key areas outlined in the NATO-Georgia Substantial Package (SNGP): the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center, military engineering, military police, military medicine, special operations forces, and standardization.

News.Az