Georgia proposes tighter migration rules for foreign students, marriages

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Georgia’s Interior Ministry on 8 June presented a package of legislative amendments that would significantly tighten rules for foreign nationals staying in the country, with new measures targeting education and marriages between Georgian citizens and foreigners.

One of the key changes introduces stricter requirements for foreign students. Universities and colleges would be required to assess applicants’ language proficiency, while international language certificates or examinations at the National Assessment and Examinations Centre would also be mandatory, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

Authorities also plan to introduce quotas for the admission of foreign students to educational institutions. Universities will be required to enter student data into a unified information system, giving state agencies access to information on foreigners’ study status. Officials say this would centralise monitoring of foreign residents, while institutions could face fines or restrictions for violations.

The proposed amendments also change rules for issuing student residence permits. Permits would only be granted if the new study requirements are met, and authorities would be able to revoke documents if conditions of stay are violated.

A separate section of the bill addresses so-called “marriages of convenience”. Georgia plans to introduce criminal liability for marriages entered into for the purpose of obtaining residence or citizenship. A special commission would be established to assess such cases.

Under the proposals, foreign nationals found in violation could face deportation and bans on re-entry for up to 10 years. Alternatively, the law provides for fines, house arrest, or imprisonment of up to two years.

The amendments would also expand the powers of the Interior Ministry’s Migration Department, allowing it to conduct operational investigative measures to combat illegal migration. The move is aimed at strengthening oversight and detecting violations.

Finally, the changes would alter court procedures in migration-related cases by shortening appeal deadlines and accelerating hearings. In some cases, courts would be able to rule without oral hearings.

According to the Interior Ministry, the initiative is intended to create a more transparent and effective system for monitoring foreign nationals. The ministry says current legislation no longer adequately addresses modern migration challenges.

News.Az