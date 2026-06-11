Azerbaijan and Iran approve operational modes for distribution of Araz River’s water resources

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The Permanent Joint Commission of Azerbaijan and Iran on the use of water and energy resources of the Araz River has held its 55th meeting in Iran to discuss measures to monitor the river’s water resources, water quality control, the installation of new modern water metering devices, and other areas of cooperation.

The meeting was co-chaired by Zakir Guliyev, Azerbaijan’s co-chair of the Joint Commission and Chairman of the Board of the Regional Water Amelioration and Water Management Service under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, and Fariba Avarideh, Head of the General Directorate for Transboundary Rivers at the Ministry of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Regional Water Amelioration and Water Management Service, the State Control Service for Water Use and Protection under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Azerenergy OJSC.

During the meeting, the sides approved working procedures for the distribution of Araz River water resources between the two countries.

The discussions concluded with the signing of a final protocol outlining future areas of cooperation.

News.Az