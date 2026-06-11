Russia lifts Roblox ban following public backlash

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Russia has lifted its ban on the popular gaming platform Roblox after receiving widespread complaints from children and parents over the restriction, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

Roblox, which allows users to create and share their own games, was one of the most widely used mobile gaming platforms in Russia.

According to Moscow-based cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, it ranked among the country's most popular apps for children in early 2025, tying with TikTok for usage time.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Russia's Digital Development Ministry said Roblox had introduced measures aimed at strengthening child protection, including a system that restricts access to games based on age groups.

The ministry added that the company had also pledged to continue efforts to prevent the spread of content deemed undesirable on the platform.

Russian authorities blocked access to the U.S.-owned service in December last year, accusing it of distributing extremist materials and promoting what officials described as “LGBT propaganda.”

News.Az