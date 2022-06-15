Georgia lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

All COVID-19 travel restrictions have been lifted in Georgia, News.az reports with reference to a document published on the website of the Legislative Herald of Georgia.

A corresponding change was made to the Decree of the Government of Georgia No. 322 "On Approving the Rules for Isolation and Quarantine" dated May 23, 2020.

Thus, starting from June 15, 2022, all Georgian citizens and foreign visitors will no longer be required to present COVID-19 vaccination certificates or negative PCR test results on arrival to Georgia.

News.Az