Georgia on purchase of Azerbaijani gas in 2017

Georgia won’t increase the purchase of Azerbaijani gas in 2017, despite the refusal to purchase Russian gas, Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Res

Valishvili noted that in 2016, the supply of gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased by nearly 100-150 million cubic meters and there is no need for additional gas volumes, as the supply of the above-mentioned volume will completely meet Georgia’s need for gas in 2017.

Earlier, Georgia’s Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze said that no deals will be concluded to purchase Russian gas until late 2017 and since April 2017, Georgia will completely switch to supplying the population and enterprises with gas from Azerbaijan.

"If there is an accident, we have the opportunity to supply gas from Russia, but I don’t think that commercial gas will be supplied from Russia," said Valishvili.

Azerbaijan has been the main exporter of gas to Georgia for many years. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and the Consortium, which is developing the Shah Deniz gas condensate field are the suppliers of gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia.

In previous years, Georgia received 10 percent of Russian gas supplies to Armenia as a transit payment. The country hasn’t purchased Russian gas since 2007. In early 2017, the sides agreed on switching to cash settlements in payment for gas transit. Meanwhile, it wasn’t possible to reach an agreement on commercial supply of Russian gas in Georgia.

