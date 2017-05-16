Georgia receives about $106m in remittances in April 2017
Georgia received 11.6 percent more in remittances in April of 2017 than the same time period last year.
The majority of remittances came from Russia, the United States and Greece, according to Agenda.ge.
Last month Georgia received $35.4 million in remittances from Russia, $11.2 million from the US and $11 million from Greece, reported the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).
Overall Georgia received $105.8 million from abroad in April 2017. The vast majority (92.8 percent) of all money transfers from abroad came from 14 countries.
After Russia, the US and Greece, other countries regularly sending money transfers to Georgia in March 2017 included:
Italy - $10.1 million
Israel - $9 million
Turkey – $8.6 million
Spain - $2.8 million
Germany - $2.5 million
Ukraine - $2 million
Azerbaijan - $1.3 million
United Kingdom - $1.2 million
France – $1.1 million
Kazakhstan - $1 million
Iraq - $1 million
Remittances leaving Georgia totalled $15.5 million in April of 2017 as compared to 16.3 million in April of 2016.
News.Az