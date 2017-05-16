Georgia receives about $106m in remittances in April 2017

Georgia received 11.6 percent more in remittances in April of 2017 than the same time period last year.

The majority of remittances came from Russia, the United States and Greece, according to Agenda.ge.

Last month Georgia received $35.4 million in remittances from Russia, $11.2 million from the US and $11 million from Greece, reported the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

Overall Georgia received $105.8 million from abroad in April 2017. The vast majority (92.8 percent) of all money transfers from abroad came from 14 countries.

After Russia, the US and Greece, other countries regularly sending money transfers to Georgia in March 2017 included:

Italy - $10.1 million

Israel - $9 million

Turkey – $8.6 million

Spain - $2.8 million

Germany - $2.5 million

Ukraine - $2 million

Azerbaijan - $1.3 million

United Kingdom - $1.2 million

France – $1.1 million

Kazakhstan - $1 million

Iraq - $1 million

Remittances leaving Georgia totalled $15.5 million in April of 2017 as compared to 16.3 million in April of 2016.

