Georgia sees almost 25 percent growth in tourist flow

755,080 international travellers (tourists, transit, other) visited Georgia in the first two months of 2017 – 10.5 percent more compared to the same period in 2

"Tourism is one of our country’s main priorities and a number of governmental agencies are involved in its development process”, said Georgia’s Deputy Economy Minister Ketevan Bochorishvili today, while summarising the January-February tourism statistics, according to agenda.ge.

"Every single tourists who comes to our country makes a positive impact on the development of the private sector, employment and revenue growth. Taking into account the tourism data of January-February, we should consider that tourists are actively interested in Georgia’s winter resorts”, she added.

The highest number of visitors who came to Georgia in January-February 2017 were from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine.

A positive trend was also maintained by visitors from the European Union:

Germany - 35 percent increase

Poland - 30 percent increase

Bulgaria - 29 percent increase

France - 19 percent increase

Also, a higher number (26 percent increase) of tourists came to Georgia from the United Kingdom, mentioned Bochorishvili.

Exceptional growth in visitor numbers was recorded from the following countries:

Iran – 438 percent increase

Uzbekistan - 211 percent increase

India - 129 percent increase

Israel - 65 percent increase

China - 38 percent increase

Russia – 36 percent increase

The deputy minister also said that in February of 2017 alone Georgia hosted 368,010 international travellers (2.1 percent growth y/y) and 139,918 tourists (16.4 percent growth y/y).

