Georgia sees almost 25 percent growth in tourist flow
755,080 international travellers (tourists, transit, other) visited Georgia in the first two months of 2017 – 10.5 percent more compared to the same period in 2
"Tourism is one of our country’s main priorities and a number of governmental agencies are involved in its development process”, said Georgia’s Deputy Economy Minister Ketevan Bochorishvili today, while summarising the January-February tourism statistics, according to agenda.ge.
"Every single tourists who comes to our country makes a positive impact on the development of the private sector, employment and revenue growth. Taking into account the tourism data of January-February, we should consider that tourists are actively interested in Georgia’s winter resorts”, she added.
The highest number of visitors who came to Georgia in January-February 2017 were from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine.
A positive trend was also maintained by visitors from the European Union:
Germany - 35 percent increase
Poland - 30 percent increase
Bulgaria - 29 percent increase
France - 19 percent increase
Also, a higher number (26 percent increase) of tourists came to Georgia from the United Kingdom, mentioned Bochorishvili.
Exceptional growth in visitor numbers was recorded from the following countries:
Iran – 438 percent increase
Uzbekistan - 211 percent increase
India - 129 percent increase
Israel - 65 percent increase
China - 38 percent increase
Russia – 36 percent increase
The deputy minister also said that in February of 2017 alone Georgia hosted 368,010 international travellers (2.1 percent growth y/y) and 139,918 tourists (16.4 percent growth y/y).
News.Az