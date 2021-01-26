Georgian FM tests positive for COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has tested positive for coronavirus, according to 1tv.ge.

Zalkaliani wrote on Facebook that he feels well and undergoes treatment at home.

“After contact with the infected individual on January 23, I moved to self-isolation. The PCR test today confirmed today I have contracted Covid-19. I feel well at this point and hope to return to my usual way of life soon. Let us take care of each other and follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health as much as possible to avoid risks,” Davit Zalkaliani wrote on Facebook.

