Türkiye seizes $330M in assets in drug money-laundering case

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An investigation in Türkiye into the laundering of proceeds from drug trafficking has led to proceedings against 18 suspects and the seizure of assets valued at an estimated 15 billion Turkish lira (about $330 million), authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Haber Global.

The operation, centred in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, was conducted under the coordination of the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, in cooperation with the Anti-Terror Financing and Money Laundering Bureau and the provincial gendarmerie command.

Officials said the investigation focused on the production and trafficking of narcotics, as well as the laundering of proceeds generated from related criminal activity.

After around eight months of technical and physical surveillance, investigators concluded that the suspects had allegedly channelled illicit income into various forms of property and financial assets.

As part of the operation, 18 suspects were placed under investigation on charges including “laundering assets derived from crime” as well as drug trafficking offences under Turkish law. Five separate case files were opened in connection with the inquiry.

Authorities also reported the seizure of a wide range of assets, including a four-star hotel in İzmir’s Çeşme district, land and agricultural plots totalling 970 decares in Diyarbakır, additional properties in Çeşme, residential apartments, commercial units, vehicles, public transport assets, and more than 100 bank accounts.

Officials said the total value of the confiscated assets is estimated at approximately 15 billion Turkish lira. The investigation is ongoing.

News.Az