Georgian opposition leader Nika Melia was detained during a rally in Tbilisi

Nika Melia, chair of the United National Movement, looks through the bars in a courtroom in Tbilisi, in April. Photograph Irakli GedenidzeAP

Opposition politician Gigi Ugulava and "Coalition for Change" leader Nika Melia were reportedly detained during a highway protest on the outskirts of Tbilisi, News.Az reports citing Interpress.

According to the press service of the "Coalition for Change," their activist Dimitri Bidzinashvili has also been detained.

"Interpressnews" is trying to verify the details with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

There were clashes and verbal confrontations between protesters and law enforcement. Several other protesters have reportedly been detained as well.

News.Az