Georgian PM arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian Prime Minister at the Gabala International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili was met by Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials.


