Trump says Israeli, Lebanese leaders to hold first talk in 34 years

US President Donald Trump announced that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon will speak for the first time in 34 years on Thursday.

The announcement came on Wednesday, one day after envoys from both countries held rare direct talks in Washington, D.C., aimed at discussing an end to Israel’s attacks on its neighbour, News.Az reports.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon.”

“It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!”

He did not specify which officials would be involved in the upcoming discussions.