Georgian PM: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia provides solid basis for regional prosperity

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Maintaining stability in the South Caucasus is crucial. We are pleased with recent positive developments in the region. The peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan is very important, as it creates a solid foundation for focusing on the strengthening and development of our region,” Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation meeting in Tbilisi, co-chaired by the Prime Ministers of Georgia and Armenia.

Kobakhidze highlighted the importance of strategic partnership, increased cooperation, and regional stability, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. The 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission focused on positive dynamics and prospects for deepening partnerships across various sectors.

News.Az