Prime Minister Pashinyan lands in Georgia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Georgia for a working visit, where he was greeted at Tbilisi International Airport by Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, according to the PM’s Office.

The 15th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia will take place on March 4, News.Az reports, citing citing Armenian media.

A private meeting between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Kobakhidze, is also scheduled.

