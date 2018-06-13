Georgian PM resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

At a special briefing on Wednesday, Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili announced his decision to resign, APA's Georgia bureau reported.

“Different ideas were voiced about concrete directions at yesterday’s meeting. The ideas mostly had to do with my activity in economic policy. We’ve had some disagreements with the leader of the ruling party. This is a normal process. I think there is a moment now when the leader of the (ruling) party should be given an opportunity to staff a new cabinet,” he said.

Kvirikashvili, 50, has been prime minister since 2015.

News.Az

