Georgian PM, US President meet at the White House

Georgian PM, US President meet at the White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has met with the United States President Donald Trump at White House.

Donald Trump went to his Twitter to say he is honoured to welcome Georgian Prime Minister Kvirikashvili.

Kvirikashvili is paying a four-day working visit to the US upon the invitation by the US Vice President Mike Pence.

Kvirikashvili has scheduled a number of meetings with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, representatives of Senate, as well as experts and the non-governmental sector.

News.Az

News.Az